Sara Ali Khan Turns Photographer With Brother Ibrahim As Her Muse. See Post

Sara Ali Khan is soaking in the scenic beauty of Switzerland and making memories with her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress is not just vacationing in the snow-clad Alps but also stepping behind the lens as the perfect sister.

Currently holidaying in Interlaken, the sibling duo have been treating fans to glimpses of their time together.

On Sunday, Ibrahim shared a series of pictures on Instagram. The first shows him sitting at a restaurant. The second features the two siblings enjoying the view together, with Sara seen clicking a picture with her phone. The final image captures Ibrahim posing against a picturesque backdrop.

Last month, Sara penned a heartfelt birthday note for Ibrahim, celebrating not only his special day but also his big-screen debut in Nadaaniyan.

Sharing a video from the screening, she wrote: "My Baby Brother! @iakpataudi I promise to forever have your back and be your loudest cheerleader. You were always a star in my eyes... and now, God willing the whole world will see you shine, glow, explode Happiest Birthday and welcome to the Movies this is just the beginning..."

Ibrahim Ali Khan was last seen in Nadaaniyan. Sara, on the other hand, was last seen in Sky Force.

