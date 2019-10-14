Sanya Malhotra Tried To 'Channel Her Inner Madhuri Dixit.' So, How Did She Do?

Sanya Malhotra in a still from the video. (Image courtesy: sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya Malhotra loves to dance and anyone who has been following the actress on social media would agree. On Monday, the Dangalactress posted a new video on her Instagram profile, in which the 27-year-old actress can be seen dancing to the popular track Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar, from the 1990 film Sailaab. Dressed in a yellow blouse and a pair of denims, Sanya can be seen replicating Madhuri Dixit's iconic moves. She accessorised her look with a nose earring and a necklace. Sharing the video on her Instagram profile, Sanya wrote: "Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar... Dance karne ka because I haven't danced in a while and I miss it." She signed off the post saying, "Hence channeling my inner Madhuri Dixit."

As of now, Madhuri Dixit has not reacted to Sanya's post but we would love to see her response. The video garnered over 1 lakh views on Instagram within a few hours. Without much ado, take a look at the video here:

Sanya's Dangal co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh also makes appearances in dance-related videos shared by the actress. Sanya's dancing prowess is well-known to all her fans. Remember how she choreographed the wacky song Sexy Baliye in Aamir Khan's 2017 film Secret Superstar? Or the way she grooved to Nora Fatehi's Dilbar redux?

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra will be seen playing Vidya Balan's daughter In Shakuntala Devi. Sanya made her Bollywood debut with the 2016 super hit film Dangal. After starring in Dangal, she featured in Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha. She also starred in the National award-winning film Badhaai Ho, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Surekha Sikri and Gajraj Rao.

