Sanya Malhotra On Dangal Co-Star Suhani Bhatnagar's Death: 'Rest In Peace Chotu'

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: actressportal)

After Zaira Wasim, now actress Sanya Malhotra has reacted to the death of her Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar. Jawan actor Sanya Malhotra, who played the older version of Babita Phogat, shared an Instagram story, mourning the death of the young actor. Sanya wrote for Suhani Bhatnagar, "I can't believe it's real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu (kid). My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family."

In a social media post, Aamir Khan's production house condoled Suhani's death. "We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," Aamir Khan Productions said in the post on Instagram.

According to Suhani's family, she was suffering from dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease that causes skin rash and muscle weakness. Suhani was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications.

"She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn't be diagnosed," Suhano's father told reporters, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He had also said, "When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid." Suhani was a resident of Sector-17 in Faridabad. Her last rites took place at the Ajronda cremation ground in the city.