Sanya Malhotra's Fitness Routine Is All About Strength Training, <i>Poha</i> And <i>Rajma Chawal</i>

Sanya Malhotra is one of the most popular and talented actresses of this generation. Ever since Dangal, Sanya has made quite a name for herself, and there's a lot that goes into preparing for a role. Not just acting, she also brings her A-game when it comes to fitness.

Sanya follows a dedicated fitness routine that blends strength training with yoga and fuels her body with mindful eating – all while keeping wellness fun and sustainable. In a conversation with Soha Ali Khan, the actor revealed what she does to stay fit.

Sanya Malhotra's Workout Routine

During the conversation, Sanya revealed all about her fitness routine. She shared, "I work out five times a week, sometimes six, and my workouts generally last 45 minutes."

Here's a breakdown of what she does in a week to keep herself fit:

Mondays are dedicated to leg workouts.

She focuses on upper-body workouts on Tuesdays.

Boxing or yoga is reserved for Wednesdays.

Thursdays are all about building bicep and tricep muscles.

Fridays are about combination workouts, which can be intense at times and are called "Friday Survivors".

Food Plays an Important Role in Sanya Malhotra's Fitness Routine

When asked about her relationship with food, Sanya revealed that it was not always great, but "it has gotten better now". She credits Dangal for it. Sanya shared that post the movie, she "got into a habit of counting calories, macros, and micros".

The 33-year-old actor shares that she loves cooking, and when she cooks, she knows what she is eating. In fact, the actor turns her cravings healthy as well. "When I crave a pizza, I cook that at home."

She also shared her love for the Indian staple food – Rajma Chawal. She called it "an amazing meal. It has protein. It has carbs, and then you can add veggies to it and make it like a proper balanced meal."

Sanya Malhotra's Pre-Workout Meals

Pre-workout meals help fuel your body and keep you energised throughout your workouts. Sanya relies on healthy, homemade food before she hits the gym.

"I love Poha, and I eat boiled eggs with it. I also drink Matcha. My love for Matcha began 3 years ago. I was a huge coffee drinker, but I have endometriosis and I realised that coffee was making me jittery, and I used to feel those crashes after having coffee, so I switched to Matcha," added the Mrs actor.

Sanya Malhotra is proof that discipline and balance can go hand in hand. Her workout blends strength training with yoga and fuels her body with mindful eating - all while keeping wellness fun and sustainable.