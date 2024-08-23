Sanya Malhotra Gets Emotional As She Receives Standing Ovation For <i>Mrs</i>

Sanya Malhotra attended the screening of her film Mrs at the Melbourne Indian Film Festival on Friday. The actress was moved to tears after she received a standing ovation for her performance in the film. Sharing the video of the moment on Instagram, Sanya wrote, "I want to thank all of you for the incredible response and the standing ovation we received for “Mrs” last night at Indian Film Festival Melbourne. Your support means the world to us. This film is a labour of love, and we're thrilled it resonated with you. A huge thanks to my amazing team—this wouldn't have been possible without your talent and dedication. Here's to more stories that inspire! Eagerly waiting for the film to be released in India now." Replying to the post, Tahira Kashyap dropped red hearts. Abhimanyu Dasani and Triptii Dimri followed suit.

See the post here:

Following the screening, Sanya Malhotra opened up about the preparation process for Mrs, reported India Today. The actress mentioned that she got assistance from a close friend and met several women who shared their experiences with her. She said, "She (Sanya's friend) graciously shared her therapy notes, which I used to read almost every day and used to feel anger and sadness both, as I was very close to her. It pains me to know that some women are going through this, have accepted it and have given up on their dreams, and they want."

Sanya Malhotra wore her mother Renu Malhotra's design for the screening night. Along with the pictures of her OOTN, Sanya wrote, "This one's for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated.”

She continued, "Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn't financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully—so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event. I wanted to honour her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs."

Mrs is a remake of the Malayalam film, The Great Indian Kitchen. The film is directed by Arati Kadav.