Sanya Malhotra's Colour Block Brocade OOTD Was Made By Her Mother, Who Always Keeps Her 'Fashionably Updated'

Sanya Malhotra looked every bit royal in a purple and red brocade look

Sanya Malhotra painted a picture of contemporary Indian beauty when she posed in Australia wearing the most gorgeous brocade outfit. The Kathal actress was in the land of the kangaroos to attend the ongoing Indian Film Festival of Melbourne there. She also made the fashionable best of her trip to honour her mother, Renu Malhotra by wearing a kurta handmade with love by her, which paid homage to her roots. The actress shared a a carousel post of pictures of herself wearing the colour block ensemble with a heart warming caption that said, "This one's for you, Mumma. From a young age, my mother was my personal stylist, designing and stitching clothes for my sister and me. She devoted herself not only to raising us but also to keeping us fashionably updated. Mumma always told me how she dreamt of studying fashion, but it wasn't financially feasible at the time. Instead, she poured all her creativity into dressing us beautifully-so much so that I still seek her advice before any big event. I wanted to honor her by wearing one of her creations at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne for the screening of a film close to my heart, Mrs. Thank you Mamoo" along with a red heart and loved-up emoji.

Sanya Malhotra proudly represented India and showcased its clothing and ethos at the film festival during her recent Australian getaway. Her handmade purple brocade kurta was roomy yet structured with three-fourth sleeves and a plunging neckline. She teamed it with a pair of matching ankle-length straight pants made out of the same fabric. What made the piece of clothing special was that it was made with oodles of love by her mother dearest. She added another layer with a brocade jacket from the shelves of the brand Delhi Vintage Co, which completed the royal vibe by bringing together red and purple together. The jacket had a maximalist look to it with wide gold thread laden lapels and voluminous sleeves that added further character to the look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sanyamalhotra_

For her accessories, Sanya went for a pair of white gold heels with an ankle-strap closure and a peep-toe design, a maroon gota-patti decorated clutch and a statement vintage gold and pearl woven maatha-patti that culminated into a pair of ornate jhumkas.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/sanyamalhotra_

On the hair and makeup front, Sanya went for a sleek low bun with centre-parted hair. This was accessorised with the most intricate looking old gold and pearl-laden maatha-patti that added the crowning glory to the look. For her makeup picks, Sanya went for the 'less is more' mantra with a gold shimmer lids, full brows, mascara-filled lashes, a hint of blush and bronzer and a burnt cherry glossy lip that matched the tones of her jacket and perfectly tied the look together.

Sanya Malhotra was a portrait of regal grandeur as she posed in an exquisite a purple and burnt red brocade outfit along with a statement gold and pearl maatha-patti.

