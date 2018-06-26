Sanju: Why Actress Cast As Namrata Dutt Found It Hard To Play Ranbir Kapoor's Screen Sister

Ranbir Kapoor in Sanju. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights Aditi said that Ranbir Kapoor 'enhances every scene' Sanju is Aditi Seiya's first Bollywood film Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, releases on June 29

South actress Aditi Seiya, who will be seen as Namrata Dutt in upcoming biopic Sanju, told mid-day it was difficult playing Ranbir Kapoor's (who features as Sanjay Dutt) onscreen sister because "he's a heartthrob." She told mid-day: "(It was) difficult to play Ranbir Kapoor's sister since he is a heartthrob." And after working with Ranbir Kapoor, Aditi is all praises for him. "Ranbir is a one-take guy who enhances every scene. He turned an important family scene around by suggesting minor tweaks. I have become his fan after working with him," she told mid-day. For Aditi Seiya, who has featured in a few south Indian films, Sanju is her dream Bollywood debut. "Who wouldn't want to make their Bollywood debut with Rajkumar Hirani? Even if it were a blink-and-miss role, I would have taken it up," she was quoted as saying.



Aditi Seiya makes a brief appearance in the trailer of Sanju. She told mid-day that playing Namrata Dutt was a 'task' as she hasn't met the politician. Aditi added that she gathered that Namrata Dutt is 'poised and dignified' with a 'strong personality' from her interview with Simi Garewal. "After watching her interview on Rendezvous With Simi Garewal, I could gauge that she is a strong personality. She is poised and dignified, and I had to adopt her mannerisms. When Raju sir sent her pictures of my look test, she said I look exactly like her," she told mid-day.









