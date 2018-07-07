'Sanju, Keep Roaring': Real-Life 'Kamli' Sends Thank You Note To Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt with his best friend Paresh Ghelani (courtesy pareshghelani)

Highlights "Now, the entire world shares our story," wrote Sanjay Dutt's friend "Sanju, thank you for being a part of my life," wrote Mr Ghelani "Thank you for making me part of the pride," he added

"Tiger hai tu, tiger. Roar... roaaarr!" Remember these words from Sanju? Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal made us secretly weep in our recliners as they brought alive the real-life rapport between Sanjay Dutt and his best friend Paresh Ghelani on screen. For the big screen adaptation, US-based entrepreneur Paresh Ghelani's character was named Kamlesh/ Kamli and was played by Vicky Kaushal. Now, the real-life Kamli AKA Paresh Ghelani is making us well-up again with his heart-wrenching thank you note to Sanjay Dutt. In a lengthy note on Instagram (his account is unverified), Mr Ghelani wrote: "Sanju, thank you for being a part of my life. Thank you for making me part of the pride where we watch each other's back; Thank you for always having the protective blanket over me; Thank you for the journey you've dragged me on lovingly and have taught me how to fight the adversity, however it may come."



The recently release Sanjay Dutt biopic reveals Paresh Ghelani was one of the strongest driving forces in the actor's life, who helped him overcome drug abuse, deal with the loss of his parents and several other emotional upheavals. Now, here's what Paresh Ghelani has to say about the biopic. "After watching the film Sanju, I was numb, numb with limitless emotions. I wanted to just hug him, hold on to him and cry. Cry endlessly to the years we had lost, to the years we stood by and witnessed this roller coaster called life and the irrevocable loss of loved ones... To the mistakes we cannot undo, to the strength we cannot find elsewhere but, in each other."



Addressing Sanjay Dutt, he also added: "Our friendship has been exhilarating, volatile, wild and rewarding... Our journey has often been clouded in disbelief and doubt, wondering if we will make it till the end or will fall into the labyrinth of tragedy and controversy. But here we are united, unbreakable and ready for life." And we loved the way Mr Ghelani rounded off his post: "Keep roarrrrring... tiger," he wrote!





Read Paresh Ghelani's full post here.



Sanjay Dutt and Paresh Ghelani were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport together:





Meanwhile, Sanju has set the box office on fire since it arrived in theatres on June 29. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film has collected over Rs 200 crores and is in no mood to slow down. Apart from Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Sanju also stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor in key roles.