Sanjeeda Shaikh On Being Touched Inappropriately By A Woman: 'I Was Taken Aback'

Image shared on Instagram. (Image courtesy: iamsanjeeda)

Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh never shies away from discussing her personal and professional challenges. Recently, the star opened up about an incident where a woman touched her inappropriately at a nightclub. In an interaction with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda said, “I remember one incident very vaguely but it was by a woman. I was in a nightclub. One woman was passing by and she just touched my br**st and she left. I was kind of taken aback, like what just happened. We hear men smack you on the back and they misbehave, ladkiyaan koi kum nahi hai [Women are no less.]”

Sanjeeda Shaikh continued, “If you are headed on the wrong path, you are going on it regardless. It has nothing to do with men or women, whatever is wrong is wrong. If a woman has wronged you, tell her. Because I think playing the victimhood card is very unattractive.”

During the same interview, Sanjeeda Shaikh talked about her divorce from her ex-husband, actor Aamir Ali. Without naming him, she said, “There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important.”

“I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened to me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?' But to overcome all of that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed,” Sanjeeda Shaikh added.

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali got married in 2012. They decided to part ways in 2021. The two also share a daughter, Ayra Ali.