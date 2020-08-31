Trending: Aamir Ali Introduces The World To One-Year-Old Daughter. Sanjeeda Shaikh MIA

Aamir Ali with his daughter Ayra Ali. (Image courtesy: aamirali)

Actor Aamir Ali found a spot on the list of trends after he shared first pictures of his daughter Ayra Ali on her first birthday, which went viral on social media. Aamir Ali did not include his actress wife Sanjeeda Shaikh - they are reportedly living separately - in the pictures and his cryptic caption read: "So much has happened this one year, my chota sa jaan kept me strong and going." About his daughter, Aamir Ali wrote, "Didn't know how angels look like until I saw her exactly a year back... My Lil' girl from heaven had come down to earth... Didn't believe in love at first sight, until I saw her the first time... My love, My jaan completes one year... Ayra Ali."

Here's Aamir Ali's now viral post:

In the comments thread, actress Mouni Roy wrote, "OMG.... Congratulations.... All my love and blessings to the lil' one... touchwood." Director Punit Malhotra, who worked with Aamir in I hate Love Storys, wrote, "So sweet bother! Love and blessings." Remo D'Souza also posted a congratulatory note: "Awwww such an amazing pic... Lots of love to Lil' Angel Ayra Ali and proud of you bro."

Aamir Ali started his small screen journey with Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and he followed it up with soaps such as Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Kuchh Is Tara, Kya Dill Mein Hai and Sarojini - Ek Nayi Pehal. He has also featured in movies like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai? and Raakh.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh met while filming Kya Dill Mein Hai and they also participated in Nach Baliye 3. They got married in 2012 and they reportedly welcomed their daughter Ayra Ali through surrogacy.