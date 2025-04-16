Aamir Ali Recalls When He Was Sexually Harassed At 14: "I Was Being Touched In Train"

Television actor Aamir Ali opened up about an unpleasant experience that he had encountered at 14. Speaking to Hauterrfly, Aamir Ali recalled when he was inappropriately "touched" in a train when he was mere 14. The incident left a deep mark on his tender mind and he stopped taking trains in Mumbai.

Aamir Ali also admitted that he had certain "reservations" about men who have feelings for other men. But as time passed, Aamir realized there's no point in holding grudges against gay men for one unpleasant incident.

"When you are young and the first time I traveled in a train... The reason I stopped travelling in trains because I was being touched. I was 14. Then I started started holding my bag closer to my back side. Then one day, someone stole books from my bag and I was like 'Who steals books?' And I decided I won't travel in a train," Aamir Ali recalled his harrowing experience.

When a few of Aamir Ali's close friends "confided" in him about their orientations, the actor realised he should change his perspective.

"Then, I had a couple of friends who came out and said that they have feelings for a man, and I know them so well. They are like my brothers. I can sleep with them on the same bed. And when they came out, then I felt like that just because of a couple of experiences, I can't judge the whole world. When you mature, you understand, your thoughts change," he said.

Aamir Ali was previously married to actor Sanjeeda Sheikh. They welcomed a daughter Ayra in 2018 via surrogacy. They got separated in 2020 and eventually they got divorced in 2021. In a recent interview, Aamir Ali said he is not touch with his 6-year-old daughter.