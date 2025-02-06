Aamir Ali Confirms Relationship With Ankita Kukreti Four Years After Divorce From Sanjeeda Shaikh

Popular television actor Aamir Ali has found love again. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Aamir Ali confirmed that he's in a relationship with actress Ankita Kukreti. Aamir Ali was previously married to Sanjeeda Shaikh.

During the interview, Aamir Ali said he "never gave up on love" and he's enjoying his happy space.

Sharing his emotions for Ankita, Aamir Ali told ETimes, "It's a nice place to be in. I'm getting to know somebody after a long time. Everybody deserves love. Of course, someone had to move on before anything happened, and someone is moving on now. I'm in a happy space, as I get to know her closely and nicely. It feels different. It feels good."

"And I'm enjoying this place. I always tell her one thing - Thank you for making me realize I still have a heart (laughs)... It just started now, almost five months. It's just the beginning of something," said Aamir Ali.

Aamir revealed he met other prospective dates before Ankita but those didn't work out. Without losing faith in the emotion of love, Aamir Ali gave himself another chance and he found the right person.

"Somewhere deep down inside I realised I was struggling with my heart. Sometimes you feel everything is normal, but then you don't know what is going on. Last year I was meeting a lot of people but the minute something happens, I run away. I started thinking, 'I don't think I'm capable enough (to love) anymore.

"And then this happened. It all happened in a week's time. I was like - Why am I behaving like this? Why am I being a little more emotional than normal? Then I realized I like this girl," added Aamir Ali.

Last year, Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh were in headlines after they talked about their divorce in public. Sanjeeda, during the promotions of Heeramandi, shared the importance of cutting ties with people who have a negative impact on her life.

Reacting to the comments, Aamir Ali told News 18, "Ours is an old story now which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter Ayra in 2018 via surrogacy. They got separated in 2020 and eventually they got divorced in 2021.