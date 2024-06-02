Sanjeeda Shaikh On Ex-Husband Aamir Ali: 'There Are Men Who Try To Demotivate You'

Sanjeeda Shaikh shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamsanjeeda)

Heeramandi actress Sanjeeda Shaikh recently opened up about her ex-husband, actor Aamir Ali. They got married in 2012. They also share a daughter, Ayra Ali. Speaking with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda, without taking the actor's names, spoke about the importance of cutting ties with people who have a negative impact on your life. She said, “There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important.” FYI: Sanjeeda Shaikh and Aamir Ali parted ways in 2021.

Sanjeeda Shaikh also conveyed her sense of gratitude for overcoming the challenges and sadness in her life. She remarked, “I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened to me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person, or I was very sad, or, ‘What is happening with me, what is happening with my life?' But to overcome all of that and to be happy with this version of myself, I am blessed.”

When asked about how it feels to be a single mother, Sanjeeda Shaikh replied, “What is a single mother? I am a mother. I just tell everyone that a mother is a mother, single or not does not matter. My responsibilities won't change. As a mother, what I have to do, I will do it.”

In Heeramandi, Sanjeeda Shaikh plays the role of Waheeda, a courtesan. Sonakshi Sinha, Sharmin Segal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala, and Richa Chadha also play pivotal roles in the show. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial was released on Netflix on May 1. Click here to read Heeramandi's review.

Before Heeramandi, Sanjay Shaikh was seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Singh Grover. She has also appeared in several daily soaps like Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed.