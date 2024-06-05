Aamir Ali On Ex-Wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'Demotivating' Comment: 'Washing Dirty Linen In Public Is Not My Class'

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh in a throwback picture. (courtesy: X)

Aamir Ali, who parted ways with Sanjeeda Shaikh in 2021, recently reacted to his ex-wife's "demotivating" comment in an interview with News 18. Aamir told News 18, "Not everything that she and I say about one another is about us. We have not been together for nearly five years now. She must have gone through something like that in that period, I guess." FYI, Sanjeeda in a recent interview talked about "demotivating" partners without taking anyone's name in particular. The Internet assumed that Sanjeeda might referred to her ex-husband.

Aamir Ali added that he doesn't want to talk about his personal life in public and their separation is already an "old story." Talking about the phase he has already gone through, Aamir told News 18, "Ours is an old story now which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me. But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I've never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with."

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, Sanjeeda spoke about the importance of cutting ties with people who have a negative impact on your life. She said, "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people. There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important."

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012. They welcomed a daughter Ayra in 2018 via surrogacy. They got separated in 2020 and eventually they got divorced in 2021. In recent time, Sanjeeda grabbed eyeballs with her powerful performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She was seen in Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Singh Grover. She has also appeared in several daily soaps like Jaane Pehchane Se Yeh Ajnabi, Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, and Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Aamir Ali was last seen in the webseries Lootere.