Sanjay Leela Bhansali Is Not A Part Of <i>Rowdy Rathore 2</i>; Details Inside

Rowdy Rathore with Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead was a blockbuster back in 2012.

Since then, talks about a sequel have been making the rounds with no concrete information being reported.

Several names such as Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, and even Shahid Kapoor have been considered to become a part of the action-entertainer.

In an exclusive report by Pinkvilla, it was reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has joined hands with Kannada Director Prem to start work on the script of Rowdy Rathore 2.

However, the rumours are now being denied and there's no confirmation.

A close source to Bhansali had previously shared how the director locked in the film plot a while back.

He said, "The basic idea of Rowdy Rathore 2 has been in place for the longest time, and SLB was looking to partner with the right forces to develop a banger of a sequel to this 2012 blockbuster. His thoughts have aligned with Prem and the duo is working towards developing the script of Rowdy Rathore 2."

Once the scripting process is done, the casting will eventually begin.

The source added, "Prem will full-fledged move into the pre-production of Rowdy Rathore 2 after the release of KD - The Devil. The film is expected to take off some time by the end of 2025, and the casting will begin in Summer next year."

On further asking about who the lead actor will be, and the possibility of seeing Akshay Kumar return, the source said it will be revealed in due time. There are chances of onboarding a new hero too.

All such assumptions have been put to rest again as no official confirmation has come from his team. Further updates are awaited.