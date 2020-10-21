Sanjay Dutt Writes About His Recovery On Twins Shahraan And Iqra's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt with his family. (courtesy duttsanjay)

Highlights "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family," wrote Sanjay

"Thank you for the love, kindness," he added

The actor was undergoing treatment at the Kokilaben Hospital

Sanjay Dutt, who was undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, shared an update on his health on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday and he wrote: "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family." Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a break from work because of his health issues in August. A few days after that, he told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," while leaving for the hospital. After his announcement, the Panipat actor was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he is said to be going for treatment.

The actor, in a recent video talked about his cancer diagnosis and said, "I will be out of this cancer soon." Sanjay Dutt thanked his fans and well-wishers and added in his statement, "This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to the family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way."

Thanking the medical staff of Kokilaben Hospital, the actor wrote: "I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humble and grateful."

Sharing the post, Sanjay Dutt wrote: "My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata wrote this in her post for the twins: "Happy birthday my babies...Celebrating the first double digit birthday already....Time just flies! I wish you courage, strength... health, happiness, patience and peace and the serenity to make right decisions. Seeing you grow into beautiful wise children has made my life easy and blissful...God bless you both."

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August. Earlier this year, he featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.

Sanjay Dutt was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America. The actor is now married to Maanayata and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra.