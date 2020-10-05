After Pic Of Sanjay Dutt Goes Viral, Fans Wish Him A Speedy Recovery

Sanjay Dutt with a fan. (courtesy thefilmyofficial)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt is currently in Dubai

The actor flew to Dubai with his wife Maanayata

The actor is currently on a break from work

Sanjay Dutt, who is currently on a break from work because of health related issues, occupied a spot on the list of trends after a recent photograph of him surfaced on social media. The actor, who flew to Dubai on a chartered flight with his wife Maanayata, met his kids Shahraan and Iqra after months there. In the aforementioned photograph, which has been shared by many fan clubs, the actor can be dressed in a powder blue t-shirt and dark blue pants as he poses with a fan. The picture raised concerns about the actor's health among his fans. Sanjay Dutt's fans wished the actor a speedy recovery. "Get well soon, Baba," many fans wrote on Instagram. "I can't believe this," added another fan.

See the picture here:

Meanwhile, Maanayata Dutt has actively been sharing pictures of her husband on social media, most of which are accompanied by captions on positivity. "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking....walking together in life," she wrote.

"Today...I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints...No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen," Maanayata wrote in a separate post.

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced that he is taking a break from work because of his health issues. On August 18, the actor told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," as he left for the hospital. After his announcement, Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he is said to be going for treatment.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August. Earlier this year, he featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The actor's line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride Of India. The actor will also be seen in Shamshera, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor. He has also signed Prithviraj, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.