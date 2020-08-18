'Pray For Me,' Says Sanjay Dutt While Leaving For Hospital, Wife Maanyata By His Side

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata outside their Mumbai home. (Image courtesy: ANI)

Actor Sanjay Dutt was spotted outside his home on Tuesday evening as he left for Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital where he has been going for medical treatment. As he left for the hospital, he said, "Pray for me," reports news agency ANI. Sanjay Dutt was accompanied by his wife Maanyata Dutt, who recently returned from Dubai where she was stuck with their kids Shahraan and Iqra due to the lockdown after the coronavirus outbreak. Sanjay Dutt's sisters Priya and Namrata were also there. Earlier this month, Sanjay Dutt was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital after complaining of breathlessness. He tested negative for COVID-19 but later he announced that he would be "taking a short break from work for some medical treatment."

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt shared a health update on Twitter with this statement: "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon."

After Sanjay Dutt shared the statement, several news reports suggested he has been diagnosed with cancer. To this, Maanyata Dutt said in a separate statement, "I thank everyone who has expressed their well wishes for Sanju's speedy recovery... It is my heartfelt request to Sanju's fans to not fall prey to speculations and unwarranted rumours, but to just help us with their ongoing love, warmth and support. Sanju has always been a fighter, and so has our family. God has yet again chosen to test us to overcome the challenges ahead. All we seek is your prayers and blessings, and we know we will emerge as winners on the other side, as we always have."

Sanjay Dutt will be soon seen in Disney + Hotstar's Sadak 2, a sequel to his 1991 film Sadak. The film also features Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. His other projects are KGF: Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Shamshera and Prithviraj.