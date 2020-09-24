How Maanayata And Sanjay Dutt Are Surviving What They Have Been 'Given To Bear'

Maanayata with Sanjay Dutt in Dubai (courtesy maanayata)

Highlights Maanayata shared a pic from Dubai

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt travelled to Dubai last week

Sanjay Dutt is on a break from work because of health issues

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, currently in Dubai with their kids, is making the most of family time together. Sanjay Dutt is currently on a break from work because of health related issues. He recently flew into Dubai on a chartered flight and reunited with his kids Shahraan and Iqra after months. Maanayata has been sharing glimpses of their life in Dubai on Instagram and today, she added one more to her collection. For Maanayata's posts, it's always the captions which throw viewers into a thoughtful mood and her new entry was no different. Sharing a photo with husband Sanjay Dutt, Maanayata wrote: "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking.... walking together in life."

Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt are true blue couple goals:

Last week, Maanayata shared a heart-warming photo of Sanjay Dutt with his twins, and wrote: "Today... I want to thank God for the gift of family. No complaints... No requests... just to be together, forever. Amen." Trishala Dutt, Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his former wife Richa Sharma, dropped the read heart emoji on the post.

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced he is taking a break from work because of health issues. On August 18, Sanjay Dutt told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," as he left for the hospital. Since his announcement, Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was believed to be going for treatment. Just a week ago, Maanayata dedicated an emotional post to Sanjay Dutt, asking him to stay strong: "We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives! Never quit!

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. His upcoming movies include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj, Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.