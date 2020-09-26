Guess Who Joined Sanjay Dutt And Maanayata On Their Lunch Date

Maanayata shared this on her Instagram story (courtesy maanayata)

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata, who are currently in Dubai, recently went out on a lunch date and guess who joined them on their outing? Maanayata and Sanjay Dutt were accompanied by their twins - daughter Iqra and son Shahraan. Mr Dutt, who was stuck in Mumbai because of the lockdown, recently reunited with his kids after flying to Dubai. Maanayata shared glimpses of the Dutts' family luncheon in her Instagram stories, in which she can be seen being photobombed by not only Sanjay Dutt but also Shahraan and Iqra. Sanjay Dutt is currently on a break from work because of health related issues - he hasn't shared any details about his medical condition and has requested for privacy.

Take a look at Maanayata's Instagram stories here:

Screenshot of Maanayata's Instagram story

Maanayata had earlier shared this stunning couple photo from her lunch date with Sanjay Dutt along with a motivational note: "And how do you survive what you have been given to bear. You keep putting one foot in front of the other and you keep walking.... walking together in life."

On August 11, Sanjay Dutt announced he is taking a break from work because of health issues. On August 18, Sanjay Dutt told the paparazzi outside his home: "Pray for me," as he left for the hospital. Since his announcement, Sanjay Dutt was spotted visiting Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital a few times, where he was believed to be going for treatment. Just a week ago, Maanayata dedicated an emotional post to Sanjay Dutt, asking him to stay strong: "We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives! Never quit!

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Sadak 2, which released on Disney+Hotstar on August 28. His upcoming movies include Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, Prithviraj, Shamshera and KGF: Chapter 2.