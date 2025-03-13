Advertisement

Sanjay Dutt's Holiday Famjam With Wife Maanyata And Children In Finland. See Pics

Sanjay Dutt also met few Indians there and spent some time with them

Read Time: 2 mins
This image has been taken from Sanjay Dutt's Instagram
New Delhi:

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is currently vacationing in Finland with his wife Maanayata Dutt and children Shahraan and Iqra.

On Wednesday, Sanjay took to Instagram and posted breathtaking pictures of the northern lights. He also bumped into fellow Indians and shared a quality time with them there.

Sanjay could be seen chanting Har Har Mahadev with a few Indian men.

"Bholenath's presence knows no boundaries. Meeting fellow Indians in Finland, the magic of the Northern Lights, and the love of family by my side, it couldn't get any better. Jai Bholenath," he captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, recently, Sanjay visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings ahead of his upcoming film release.

The film, which sees him collaborating with actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar, is generating significant buzz.

The project, produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, features a stellar ensemble cast that includes R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal.

The movie is said to be based on true events from the history of India's Intelligence Agencies, focusing on the rise of R&AW.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

