Sanjay Dutt Gifts Himself A Black Range Rover On His Birthday. See Pics

Sanjay Dutt also greeted the paparazzi stationed outside his house

Read Time: 2 mins
Sanjay Dutt pictured outside his house. Picture of his new car
New Delhi:

Sanjay Dutt, who celebrates his 65th birthday today, gifted himself a swanky Range Rover. Pictures outside from his house are already viral. Sanjay Dutt, dressed in a printed shirt, waved at the paparazzi. A black Range Rover, adorned with a garland on the front, is spotted outside his house. The birthday boy will seemingly take a tour of the city with his new purchase. Sanjay Dutt will be next seen in a project directed by Aditya Dhar. He will share screen space with Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal and Madhavan. Take a look at the pictures here:

Wishing the birthday boy, Maanayata Dutt shared a photo collage. For the caption she wrote, "Happy....happiest birthday to my bestest half... Sanjay Dutt. my strongest and full of life support system.... Your inner light overshadows all obstacles, overcomes any difficulties and challenges.... You have the ability to love selflessly and unconditionally! keep it that way, invincible!!! You are precious and special not only to me but to many more....who love and adore you with all their heart....My star...keep shining bright...always and ever!! Much love." Take a look:

On the occasion of his 65th birthday, Sanjay Dutt shared the first look of his character from the film KD - The Devil. In the image, the actor can be seen wearing a denim jacket paired, belt around his neck, a cap, and shoes. Sanjay captioned the picture: "The Lord of Devil's democracy, Dhak Deva, steps into #KD vintage battlefield, bringing a storm of intensity." KD - The Devil stars Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, V Ravichandran, and Dhruva Sarja in pivotal roles. Take a look:

KD - The Devil is based on true events from 1970s Bengaluru, is presented by KVN Productions. Directed by Prem, the pan-India multilingual film is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

