Ghudchadi Trailer: Sanjay Dutt And Raveena Tandon's Twisted Love Story

The trailer for Ghudchadi is out now. The JioCinema film features Parth Samthaan, Khushali Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a father and a son who fall in love with a mother-daughter duo. The video opens with “tall, sexy, lovable, handsome, desi munda” Chirag Sharma, played by Parth Samthaan. His grandmother, Kalyani Devi (Aruna Irani), wishes to dance at his wedding soon. Seconds later, we see Chirag seeking the help of Devika (Khushali Kumar) for marketing his underwear brand. As romance blooms between them, Sanjay Dutt enters the scene as Veer Sharma, Chirag's father. Veer is stuck in traffic because a lady has accidentally hit her car. He then arrives at the scene only to find out that the lady is his love interest from his younger days, Menka (Raveena Tandon).

Soon, we see Chirag excited to tell his father about his lady love. But his excitement is short-lived, as he soon discovers that his father has fallen in love with his girlfriend's mother. The tension escalates because if Veer marries Menka, Chirag and Devika will automatically become step-siblings. Now, Chirag looks worried as he wishes to tie the “mangalsutra” around Devika's neck but might end up with a “rakhi”. Meanwhile, Veer is firm about his decision. Want to know what happens next? To find out, we will have to watch the film.

Ghudchadi will be released on JioCinema Premium on August 9. The film has been directed by Binnoy K Gandhi and produced by Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy K Gandhi.