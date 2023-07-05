Sana Khan And Husband Anas Saiyad Welcome A Baby Boy. See Adorable Post

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: sanakhaan21 )

Hey folks, Sana Khan has some good news to share with you all. The former actress and her husband Anas Saiyad on Wednesday announced the arrival of their baby on Instagram. The husband-wife duo jointly shared a post to announce the happy news. Sharing a shared an aayat from Quran, Sana wrote in the post, "May Allah make us the best version of ourselves for our Baby. Allah ki amanat hai behtareen banna hai. JazakAllah khair everyone for your love n dua's that made our hearts n souls happy on this beautiful journey of ours,” the couple wrote in their post. They also attached a short video with their post which read, "Allah tala ne mukaddar mai likha phir usko pura kiya aur asaan kiya, Aur jab allah deta hai toh khush aur musarra ke saath deta hai. Toh Allah tala ne hame beta diya (Allah wrote this in our destiny and then gave us this gift. When Allah gives us something, he gives it with his full heart and happiness. Allah blesses us with a son)."

Earlier in March, Sana, during an interview with Iqra TV, announced the pregnancy and revealed that her delivery is due around the end of June. When asked how she would feel after becoming a mother, she replied, "Bohot acha (very nice). Sana added, "I'm looking forward to it. It's a different journey altogether. Bohot emotionally bhi thoda mere liye as a woman ek up and down both chalta rehta hai (Emotionally, I have been facing many ups and downs). But I think it's a beautiful journey. I'm waiting to have my baby in my arms... that's it."

Sana Khan also clarified that she is not expecting twins, "Nahi nahi... single hi hai abhi toh (No, I'm not expecting twins). I think slowly and steadily."

In early February, Sana Khan offered Umrah and shared a post that hinted at a special announcement. The caption read, "Alhamdullilah soooo Happy. This umrah is very very special for some reason which In Sha Allah I will share soon with all. May Allah make it easy."

Sana Khan retired from the entertainment industry after marrying her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad, in 2020.

On the work front, Sana started her career in modelling. She has also acted in several films across 5 regional languages, including Hindi and Tamil. She entered Bollywood in 2005 with the movie Yehi Hai High Society. She has worked in films like Jai Ho, Halla Bol and others. However, she rose to fame after participating in the reality show Bigg Boss 6.