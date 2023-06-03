In Ira Khan's 'May Dump' Album, A Pic Of Fatima Sana Shaikh

Ira Khan posted this image. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has a social media presence that is bound to make you smile. Ira shares posts on a number of topics ranging from mental health to art. She also does not shy away from posting her personal milestones on Instagram. Now, Ira has posted some of her highlights of the month that has gone by. In her “May dump”, Ira Khan is seen drawing, shopping, and chilling with loved ones. However, one image that caught our attention was that of Ira's friend and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh posing wearing a long black and silver wig.

That's not all. We also spotted Ira's fiancé Nupur Shikhare as well as Aamir Khan's ex-wife, producer Kiran Rao in the carousel of images. Kiran Rao is seen giving Ira a kiss on the cheek in the image. In the caption, Ira Khan wrote, “May dump. I want less heat. And more mangoes.” Fatima Sana Shaikh addressed her hair in the comments section and said, “Hahaha the wig.” Ira's cousin, actress Zayn Khan said, “I love you. And that daisy dress is so cute.”

Check out the pictures here:

Fatima Sana Shaikh, who rose to fame with her role with Dangal headlined by Aamir Khan, was also a guest at Ira Khan's 26th birthday party. Ira Khan had shared pictures and videos from the celebration which included a game of Ted Lasso trivia. Also present at the party were Ira Khan's mother Reena Datta, Nupur Shikhare, Zayn Khan, Kiran Rao, actors Lekha Washington, Mithila Palkar, and cousin Imran Khan. In the videos shared the group is seen having a blast during the quiz, laughing, singing, and dancing. The best part – the happy bunch was dressed in matching jerseys. In the caption, Ira Khan wrote, “You guys are my Ted Lasso, Coach Beard, Keeley, Rebecca, Higgins, Diamond Dogs, Jamie, Roy, DANNI, Sam, Isaac, RICHMOND. Yes, we had a Ted Lasso trivia. Yes, I won.”

On the work front, Ira Khan made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. Meanwhile, Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Thar with Anil Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. She will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur, in which she will play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.