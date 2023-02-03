Sameera Reddy Shares Throwback Pics From 'First Audition' For A Mahesh Babu Film

Sameera Reddy shared this throwback. (courtesy: reddysameera)

Sameera Reddy believes in keeping it real on social media. From her journey in the world of entertainment to her postpartum experiences, Sameera has never shied away from baring her soul to her fans. Now, the actress has treated her fans to a set of lovely throwback images. Clicked in 1998, the photos are from her first acting audition. In them, Sameera is dressed in traditional half-sarees. The audition was for a role opposite South superstar Mahesh Babu, Sameera revealed and confessed that she failed to bag a role. The failed audition also put Sameera Reddy's acting career on the backburner, albeit for two years. In the caption, Sameera Reddy wrote, My first audition 1998. It was for a movie with Mahesh Babu. I was mad scared. I couldn't perform and cried my way back home. I decided to take up a desk job which I did for 2 yrs with a watch company @omega… Till I again mustered up the courage and did my first music video Aahista Kijiye Baatien with @pankajkudhas #messymama #nostalgia #flashbackfriday.”

A few months ago, Sameera Reddy won fans over with an inspiring post on body positivity. Sharing a bunch of unfiltered images, the actress wrote, “Which part of your body makes you most uncomfortable? Is it stretch marks? Loose skin? Belly? Acne? Thinning hair? White hair? Cellulite? For me it's my back flab and arms. I work on acceptance every day. And it took me so long to embrace it. Your body is listening and every time you have a negative thought of how much you hate it, it's only magnifying how bad you feel. The best exercise for #bodypositivity is to look at the parts that you feel insecure with and be kind to yourself. Everyday like a mantra. #imperfectlyperfect #bodypositivemovement.”

In another post, Sameera Reddy also spoke about how she would use her childhood experiences to parent her children to be compassionate individuals. She said, “Because I had it hard as a teenager who stammered and was on the heavier side, I will teach my kids to be kind and more tolerant and accepting of all differences. Not everyone is the same. It was very hard to go beyond the hurtful comments I would receive and I wish I could tell this young girl that she was more than perfect. But looking back haven't we created a world of perfection and high standards to live upto? Are we sending our kids into that same space? I'd like to believe we are more mindful, conscious beings who are compassionate.”





Sameera Reddy was last seen in the 2013 Kannada film Varadhanayaka.