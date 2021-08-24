Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Cinderella Moment. Guess The 'Prince Charming' Who Has Her Shoe

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl )

Highlights Samantha shared an ROFL post on Instagram

"Story of my life," she captioned a part of her post

"Cinderella and her missing slipper," she described the pic

A Cinderella tale with a twist? Here is a "furry tale" of our very own Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who like Cinderella lost her slipper. Where did it go? Any guesses? Her beloved pooch Hash took it away. The South actress shared a picture of herself in which she is running after something. After carefully looking at the photo, you will understand what we are talking about. Yes, it's her Cinderella moment. The actress narrated the “story of her life” in the caption space. “Cinderella and her missing slipper...Only in this case prince charming is a [dog emoji]…,” she wrote. Samantha added the hashtag “every day at home things”.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a proud dog parent and her Instagram timeline is proof. She likes to spend time with Hash, her French Bulldog. Be it a working Sunday or a movie night, Hash has to be there. Check out this picture featuring the two. Seems like it was clicked during a bridal photoshoot. “He makes even working Sundays fun,” Samantha wrote in the caption.

You just can't miss this one. The video is all about Hash and his obsession with balloons. It opens to Hash and Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing with a balloon in the garden area. The best part? Hash will not let the balloon touch the ground.

On National Pet Day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu uploaded a ‘paw'dorable picture of Hash and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. She also penned a note for the “best dog ever”. Calling it “Hash Day”, the actress wrote, “He walked into our lives with that adorable face, wiggling that cute little bum and has filled our days with snuggles, compassion and absolute Love. The best dog ever...Except for that slight attitude, refusing to respond to his name, attacking other dogs, peeing on the carpet and eating pigeon poop... He is the "best dog ever.””

Take a look at some of the other pictures and videos featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Hash:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be next seen in the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She will share the screen space with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film is being directed by Vignesh Shivan.