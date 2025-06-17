Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Loses Her Cool At Mumbai Paparazzi: "Stop It, Guys"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is known for her calm and composed demeanour, was seen visibly annoyed and irked at Mumbai paparazzi as she exited the gym. On Tuesday, a video went viral in which Samantha is heard saying to the shutterbugs, "Stop it, guys."

What's Happening

A paparazzo video shows Samantha Ruth Prabhu exiting the gym after her session.

She's seen speaking on phone.

As soon as she exits the gym, the shutterbugs try to capture her. A paparazzo is heard saying, "Hello, Samantha Ma'am, Good Morning."

A visibly upset Samantha is seen shouting at the shutterbugs, "Stop it, guys."

As Samantha doesn't find her car parked near the road, she goes back inside.

A few seconds later, she's seen moving straight towards her car without pausing for the shutterbugs.

The video went viral in no time.

Samantha's Rumoured Love Life Is Making A Buzz

Rumours of Samantha and Raj Nidimoru's dating began when Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared several photos from the World Pickleball League match on her Instagram account (Februray 1). Samantha owns the pickleball team Chennai Super Champs. The rumours gained a momentum when Samantha shared some cosy pictures with Raj Nidimoru celebrating her maiden production Subham last month.

