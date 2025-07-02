Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was In A Toxic Relationship With Her Phone. A 'Drug Detox' Helped Her Break Up

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called myositis in 2022.

In the latest episode of her health podcast Take 20, the Honey Bunny star said she made several changes to her life and was happy with the new routine except for one aspect. Her relationship with her phone.

What's Happening

On Tuesday's episode of the health podcast Take 20 with health coach Ryan Fernando, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed she understood a key connection between her phone and her ego after she went on a three-day silence retreat.

"I had made so many changes in my life and I was pretty happy with the routine I had created for myself. The one thing that I couldn't control was this...

"Going to the phone, this relationship with my phone which I was starting to question again and this false sense of importance that 'It's my work and it has to be done'. So I went on a silence retreat for three days without phone, with no communication, no eye contact, no reading, no writing, no stimulation of any kind. Your brain just comes down," she said in the clip shared on her Instagram page.

When Ryan Fernando asked her whether it was like a "drug detox", Samantha Ruth Prabhu said, "Yes, it was".

Staying away from all types of connection and stimulation was a "humbling experience", she added.

"You realise that so much of my ego is connected to my phone. Who I am, how important I am, what I have achieved, and when it isn't there, you are just another living thing, like a worm, a bird. Nothing at all. Just going to live, you're going to be born, live and die, as simple as that.

"And the phone creates so much of an artificial existence for you. So, it was quite an eye-opening experience for me and I would definitely repeat it. But I completely understand this fixation with your phone, how much it obstructs your health and optimisation," Samantha Ruth Prabhu said.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Health Background

The actor revealed her myositis diagnosis in 2022. Following this development, she took a break from films.

Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions that can cause muscles to become weak, tired and painful. It is usually caused by a problem with the immune system, where it mistakenly attacks healthy tissue.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu returned to work with the Prime Video series Honey Bunny.

In A Nutshell

