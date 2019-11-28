Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Make Web Debut In Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

South actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee's much-awaited web-series The Family Man 2. It is the second season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K's critically acclaimed web-series The Family Man. Announcing her association with the web-series, the 32-year-old actress, on Thursday, shared a video and wrote: "#TheFamilyMan2. Yes, finally.... My web-series debut with the most kickass show. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K, my heroes, thank you for giving me a dream role." The video ends with the name of the web-series and its production details flashing on the screen. The first season of the Amazon Prime Video's web-series featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil and Darshan Kumaar (more on that later).

First, take a look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram post:

The Family Man showcases the story of government agent Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) and his attempts to keep his counter-terrorism job a secret from his family. The web-series revolves around his day-to-day struggles to keep his personal and professional life separate. Priyamani (Srikant Tiwari's wife Suchitra), Sharib Hashmi (Srikant's partner J.K. Talpade), Shahab Ali (terrorist Sajid), Pawan Chopra (Srikant's boss Kulkarni Sharma), Sharad Kelkar (Suchitra's friend Arvind) and Shreya Dhanwanthary (intern Zoya) will reprise their roles in the sequel.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of The Family Man 2, which went on floors on Thursday.

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Oh! Baby. She has also appeared in a cameo role in Manmadhudu 2.