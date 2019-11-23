Naga Chaitanya's Birthday Vacation With Samantha Ruth Prabhu Is Lit

Samantha posted this for Naga Chaitanya (courtesy samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Happy birthday, Naga Chaitanya! The South star is celebrating his 33rd birthday with a vacation in Goa with his favourite travel buddy - wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple flew out to Goa on Friday, just a day before Naga Chaitanya birthday, when Samantha wrote on her Instagram story: "Goa, home away from home." She also made Naga Chaitanya's 33rd birthday extra special with an adorable wish along with what appears to be glimpses of their Goa vacation: "Happy birthday, my Naga Chaitanya. Every single day I pray for your happiness and I am so proud that with every passing day you have grown to be the best version of yourself. And I believe with all my heart that we are stronger together. I love you darling husband." Aww... how sweet is that?

In the photo, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya feature in a loved-up moment as they pose for the cameras together.

Aren't these two simply couple goals? When it comes to social media PDA, Naga Chaitanya makes seldom posts on Instagram but Samantha surely makes up for it. Naga Chaitanya makes frequent appearances on her Instagram. He's Samantha's "gangster" after all.

Samantha celebrated their second wedding anniversary and ten years of togetherness with Naga Chaitanya with this heart-felt post earlier this year: "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story... stuck on you."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, co-stars of several films, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a dreamy Christian wedding. Telugu film Majili is their last film together.

