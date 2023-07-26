Eat, Pray, Love: Inside Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Bali Holiday

Samantha shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

After shooting for back-to-back projects across languages and platforms, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a well-deserved break to focus on her health. The actress was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis, last year. While on her break, the actress has been keeping fans updated about what she has been up to. In her latest post, Samantha offered fans glimpses of Uluwatu in Bali where she is currently on a holiday. In the first image, Samantha is seen standing by an old wall, overlooking the sea. In the second she is posing in front of a wall which has text explaining the meaning of Uluwatu. The text on the wall says, “Uluwatu. ‘Ulu' means ‘land's end' and ‘Watu' means ‘rock'. /Rock at the end of the world/.” Samantha shared the post with the caption, “Ulu [white heart emoji].”

Last week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu also treated fans to a lovely image of herself flaunting a new hairstyle. In the video shared, she is seen enjoying the outdoors while showing off her short hair. While Samantha did not add any caption except a white heart emoji, actress Hansika Motwani spoke for all of us when she said, “Beautiful as always.”

While on her break, Samantha also shared some details of her health struggle and how she was coping with it. Sharing an image of herself in deep meditation, Samantha said, “A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful.”

About Samantha's break, a source close to the actress was quoted as saying, “Sam is going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kick start prepping for her new projects soon after the short break. Moreover, starting with the Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," the source added.

Her next film Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda will release on September 1.