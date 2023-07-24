Samantha Ruth Prabhu's New Short Hair Look Goes Viral, Hansika Motwani Said What We Were Thinking

Image was shared by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. (Courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently on a break from work, surprised her fans on Sunday evening with her adorable new look. The Kushi star uploaded a short video of herself in cropped hair and we are absolutely loving it. In the video shared, the actress can be seen in the outdoors, flashing her widest smiling and looking joyous as ever as the wind ruffles through her short hair. No caption is needed for the video as Samantha's happy smile does all the talking.

Besides fans showering her with adoration in the comment section, her industry friend Hansika Motwani also gave her new look a stamp of approval by writing, "Beautiful as always."

On Monday, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her holiday destination by posting pictures with her friends from Bali. In the new set of pictures, we are given glimpses of the actress, wearing a white short dress and a hat with the text "dream on" on it. Sharing the images, Samantha simply wrote, "Mornings like these."

Earlier, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who confirmed the news of her taking a break from films after wrapping the shoot of Citadel India, treated her fans last week to pictures of herself, meditating at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Sharing pictures of herself, dressed in white and meditating while sitting on the ground with others, The Family Man star expressed how meditation has brought about a change in her life, how it has made sitting still, without "twitching, itching and twisting," possible for her.

For the caption, Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "A while ago, sitting still—without thoughts flooding, without twitching, itching, twisting and turning—seemed almost impossible. But today, a meditative state is my most powerful source of strength. Of calm. Of connection. And of clarity. Who would have thought that something so simple could be so powerful."

A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabu confirmed the news of her taking a break by writing, "A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming.”

Her statement was a part of the post that she wrote to celebrate the “wrap on Citadel India”. Sharing a picture featuring herself, storyteller Sita R Menon and director duo Raj and DK, she wrote, “And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming. Raj and DK, Sita R Menon — The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. ie until you write me the next.” Replying to the post, Raj & DK, who has co-written the show with Sita R Menon, said, “Definitely the toughest and most challenging role you've done! Incredibly proud of you and the amazing work you did! Can't wait for the world to see. Here's to our super cool collab!” Actor Sikandar Kher added, “Congratulations Sam was fun jamming and sharing some time with you.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post comes days after a source close to the actress said that she will be taking a break for a few months. “Sam is going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break," the source said.

Besides Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also feature in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.