For Samantha Ruth Prabhu, 'A Break Doesn't Seem Like A Bad Thing' (Her Words)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally addressed media reports claiming that she will be “taking one year break to prioritise her health.” Samantha, who has wrapped the shooting schedule of the much-awaited spy-thriller Citadel India, said, “A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming.” The actress has been suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Her statement was a part of the post that she wrote to celebrate the “wrap on Citadel India”. Sharing a picture featuring herself, storyteller Sita R Menon and director duo Raj and DK, she wrote, “And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming. Raj and DK, Sita R Menon — The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never ever giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. ie until you write me the next.” Replying to the post, Raj & DK, who have co-written the show with Sita R Menon, said, “Definitely the toughest and most challenging role you've done! Incredibly proud of you and the amazing work you did! Can't wait for the world to see. Here's to our super cool collab!” Actor Sikandar Kher added, “Congratulations Sam was fun jamming and sharing some time with you.”



Citadel India also stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role. Now, look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:





Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post comes days after a source close to the actress said that she will be taking a break for a few months. “Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break," the source said.



“Moreover, starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," the source added.



Apart from Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.