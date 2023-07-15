Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Hair Stylist Wishes Her 'More Strength' As She Embarks Upon A 'Healing Journey'

Image Instagrammed by Rohit Bhatkar. (Courtesy: rohit_bhatkar )

Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently wrapped the shooting schedule of the much-awaited spy-thriller Citadel India and is all set to take a one-year break "to prioritize her health.” The Family Man 2 star, who has been suffering from an autoimmune condition called Myositis, received big love from her stylist and close friend Rohit Bhatkar on Friday, who wished her luck and hoped she would come back stronger after embarking upon a "healing journey." Sharing a set of candid pictures with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rohit Bhatkar wrote a heartfelt post, dedicated to the actress. In an extended post, he wrote, "2 years, 1 sensational music video, 3 movies, 7 brand campaigns, 2 editorials and a lifetime of memories. We saw it all from sunny days to rainy days, From tears of joy and laughter to tears of pain and agony. From being confident to being vulnerable, From our highs to our lows and then back up. What a beautiful ride it has been with you. Certainly, one to remember," he wrote.

Rohit signed off by saying, "As you now go on a healing journey I wish you more Strength and Power to you. And that you unfold certain dimensions of your existence which you never tapped on up until now. Upwards and onwards. Big hug and lots of love to you Sam! Remember that ‘you are that wildflower which grew even after the forest fire'. Know that we will all be waiting for you to come back even stronger than ever. Until next time friend."

Take a look at the wholesome post here:

A day back, Samantha Ruth Prabu herself confirmed the news of her taking a break by writing, "A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming.”

Her statement was a part of the post that she wrote to celebrate the “wrap on Citadel India”. Sharing a picture featuring herself, storyteller Sita R Menon and director duo Raj and DK, she wrote, “And it's a wrap on #CitadelIndia. A break doesn't seem like a bad thing at all when you know what's coming. Raj and DK, Sita R Menon — The family I didn't know I needed. Thank you for helping me fight every single battle and never giving up on me. I wish more than anything in the world to make you proud. Thank you for the role of a lifetime.. ie until you write me the next.” Replying to the post, Raj & DK, who have co-written the show with Sita R Menon, said, “Definitely the toughest and most challenging role you've done! Incredibly proud of you and the amazing work you did! Can't wait for the world to see. Here's to our super cool collab!” Actor Sikandar Kher added, “Congratulations Sam was fun jamming and sharing some time with you.”

Now, look at Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post here:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post comes days after a source close to the actress said that she will be taking a break for a few months. “Sam is definitely going on a break, but only for a few months to focus on her health as she had one crazy year with back-to-back shoots. She will kickstart prepping for her new projects soon after the short break," the source said.

“Moreover, starting with Shaakuntalam release and promotions to shooting back-to-back for Kushi and Citadel, Samantha had a busy year with no breaks at all. She wants to now focus on her health before she jumps on to new projects. 2024 is going to be a big year for her with Citadel release followed by some big announcements," the source added.

Besides Citadel India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also feature in Kushi alongside Vijay Deverakonda.