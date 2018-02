Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts A Pic From Her Vacation. But Where's Naga Chaitanya?

Highlights "This isn't a want it's a need," she wrote Some people have guessed Samantha's holiday destination as Maldives Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in October

One true love A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

My cutie @bridesofsabyasachi @nacjewellers DREAM!! A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 6, 2017 at 10:19pm PDT

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

Take me anywhere #travels A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on Oct 20, 2017 at 3:43am PDT

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a much-needed vacation. The actress just posted a picture of herself in a pink and black-coloured swimsuit and captioned it as, "This isn't a want it's a need. Is it vacation time yet?" She also added hashtags like "tired" and "dreamer." But, Samantha hasn't revealed her holiday destination and neither has she posted any other picture with husband Naga Chaitanya . Some people have guessed Samantha's holiday destination as Maldives while others believe that the picture is from Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu), where Samantha was shooting for a film. Samantha's picture has received over 76,000 likes within one hour and comments such as, "Oh, you look so beautiful" and "gorgeous" have been posted.Take a look as Samantha's picture here.Here are some of the pictures she posted from Tenkasi.Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, both 30, married last October as per Hindu rituals first and later, they had a Christian wedding. They got engaged in January 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of, their 2010 film. Both of them later co-starred with each other in films likeand. Naga Chaityana is the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, his first wife. After a fairy tale wedding in Goa, they went to London for honeymoon.Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last two films were - Vijay'sand, in which she co-starred with father-in-law Nagarjuna. She hasandin the pipeline.