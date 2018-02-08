Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts A Pic From Her Vacation. But Where's Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a much-needed vacation

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2018 16:39 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts A Pic From Her Vacation. But Where's Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted this picture (Image courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "This isn't a want it's a need," she wrote
  2. Some people have guessed Samantha's holiday destination as Maldives
  3. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya married in October
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a much-needed vacation. The actress just posted a picture of herself in a pink and black-coloured swimsuit and captioned it as, "This isn't a want it's a need. Is it vacation time yet?" She also added hashtags like "tired" and "dreamer." But, Samantha hasn't revealed her holiday destination and neither has she posted any other picture with husband Naga Chaitanya. Some people have guessed Samantha's holiday destination as Maldives while others believe that the picture is from Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu), where Samantha was shooting for a film. Samantha's picture has received over 76,000 likes within one hour and comments such as, "Oh, you look so beautiful" and "gorgeous" have been posted.

Take a look as Samantha's picture here.
 


Here are some of the pictures she posted from Tenkasi.
 
 

You can't have a rainbow without a little rain Note to self.. take own advice

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on


 
 

Before the madness begins !! #earlymornings #calmvibes #Tenkasi #sk12

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, both 30, married last October as per Hindu rituals first and later, they had a Christian wedding. They got engaged in January 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, their 2010 film. Both of them later co-starred with each other in films like Manam and Thrayam. Naga Chaityana is the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, his first wife.
 
 

One true love

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on


 
 

My cutie @bridesofsabyasachi @nacjewellers DREAM!!

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



Comments
Close [X]
After a fairy tale wedding in Goa, they went to London for honeymoon.
 
 

 

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on


 
 

Take me anywhere #travels

A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) on



Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last two films were - Vijay's Mersal and Raju Gari Gadhi 2, in which she co-starred with father-in-law Nagarjuna. She has Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe and Mahanati in the pipeline.
 

Trending

Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Ruth Prabhu Naga Chaitanya

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaIPL Auction 2018LIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................