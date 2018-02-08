Samantha Ruth Prabhu Posts A Pic From Her Vacation. But Where's Naga Chaitanya?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is on a much-needed vacation. The actress just posted a picture of herself in a pink and black-coloured swimsuit and captioned it as, "This isn't a want it's a need. Is it vacation time yet?" She also added hashtags like "tired" and "dreamer." But, Samantha hasn't revealed her holiday destination and neither has she posted any other picture with husband Naga Chaitanya. Some people have guessed Samantha's holiday destination as Maldives while others believe that the picture is from Tenkasi (Tamil Nadu), where Samantha was shooting for a film. Samantha's picture has received over 76,000 likes within one hour and comments such as, "Oh, you look so beautiful" and "gorgeous" have been posted.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya, both 30, married last October as per Hindu rituals first and later, they had a Christian wedding. They got engaged in January 2017. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya first met on the sets of Ye Maaya Chesave, their 2010 film. Both of them later co-starred with each other in films like Manam and Thrayam. Naga Chaityana is the younger son of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Lakshmi Ramanaidu Daggubati, his first wife.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's last two films were - Vijay's Mersal and Raju Gari Gadhi 2, in which she co-starred with father-in-law Nagarjuna. She has Irumbu Thirai, Rangasthalam, Super Deluxe and Mahanati in the pipeline.