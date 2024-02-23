Samantha Ruth Prabhu, In A Swimsuit, Shares Pics From Malaysia

Image shared by Samantha. (courtesy: SamanthaPrabhu)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who loves to travel, shared some stunning photos of heself from Malaysia. Samantha shared pictures of herself dressed in a swim suit. In the first picture, Samantha, in water, can be seen looking upwards. In another set of images, Samantha can be seen smiling for the cameras while swimming. Samantha shared a picture of herself in which she can be seen meditating. She gave a tour of her holiday abode which is surrounded by lush green. Sharing the pictures, Samantha wrote in the caption, "Highest love."

A day ago, Samantha shared a carousel post from a lush green retreat. In the first image, she, dressed in all-black athleisure wear, can be seen working out. Following that, there's a snapshot of a test report revealing Samantha's "metabolic age" as 23. FYI: The star is currently 36 years old. Additionally, the post features images of the serene surroundings, beautiful flowers, a baboon, and a bird. Captioning the post, the star wrote, "Forever seeking the morning sun. The best kind of mornings." She also posted sun and sparkle emojis. Take a look:

In 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition known as myositis. The actress even took a break from work to prioritise her health. Recently, the star started a health podcast series called Take 20 on her YouTube Channel. In the first episode, Samantha recounted her experience, saying, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were travelling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally, I feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition."

On the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi. She will be seen in the Indian instalment of Citadel with Varun Dhawan.