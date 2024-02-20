Samantha Ruth Prabhu Recalls 'Difficult Year' Before Myositis Diagnosis (She Split From Naga Chaitanya)

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: SamanthaRuthPrabhu)

On Monday, Kushi star Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the first episode of her health podcast Take 20. In the podcast featuring wellness coach and nutritionist Alkesh Sharotri, the actress talked about the auto-immune condition and also about the "difficult year" she had before being diagnosed with the disease. ICYDK, Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya in 2021, a year before being diagnosed with myositis. The couple announced their split after 4 years of marriage. In her podcast, Samantha said, "I remember specifically the year before I had this problem, it was an extremely difficult year for me. I specifically remember the day that I think my friend/partner/manager Himank, and I were traveling back from Mumbai. And this was in June of the year before last, and I remember telling him that finally I feel calm. I haven't felt a little relaxed and a little calm in a very, very long time. And I finally feel like I can breathe and I can go to sleep, and I can now wake up and focus on my work and be the best that I can be at work. And I woke up with this condition.”

"The reason I wanted to do this podcast was because after the experience, the harrowing experience that I've been through and well, an autoimmune condition is lifelong, so with what I'm dealing with right now as well, I'd rather people be safe than sorry," concluded Samantha, revealing the reason behind starting the health podcast.

In October 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed, via in Instagram post, that she has been diagnosed with myositis. A part of her caption read, “A few months back I was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don't always need to put up a strong front.”

On the work front, Samantha was last seen in Kushi opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Recently, the actress revealed on Instagram that she is resuming work after taking a break for seven months.