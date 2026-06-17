Samantha Says She 'Suffered Blows, Bled' While Performing Action Scenes In <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i>

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, whose upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram is gearing up to hit screens on June 19, has revealed that she took quite a few blows while performing the action sequences in the film and even bled during the stunt scenes.

At a pre-release event held in Chennai on Wednesday, Samantha was asked about the realistic nature of the action sequences in the film.

Responding to the question, Samantha said, "If you watch the film, there are no slow-motion sequences, no flying shots and no build-up shots. It's extremely realistic. The punches are real. I too have suffered blows. I've bled. These are extremely realistic action sequences. I performed all the action sequences myself. That's why everybody likes the action and it looks authentic."

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has already cleared the film, directed by Nandini Reddy, for release with a U/A certificate.

A trailer for the film, released a few days ago, has further heightened expectations.

The trailer opens with Samantha arriving at her boyfriend's home. She is met with a barrage of questions, including: "I think I've seen you before", "What is your name?" and "Where are you from?"

However, she responds with a loaded question of her own: "Do you know who I really am?"

The trailer suggests that her partner, who fell in love with her, waited for her for two years and that she has now joined him at his family home.

His family members ask her about her caste, whether she can cook and how many siblings she has. The questions make her feel as though she is being interrogated like a criminal.

She is then introduced to Anusuya, the younger daughter-in-law of the household. Anusuya is referred to as "Maa Inti Bangaaram" (the gold of our house) by the other family members.

"A daughter-in-law is expected to possess many qualities to be seen as the ideal woman. She should be beautiful, slim, well-behaved, and know how to cook and sing," Samantha's character laments before declaring, "I have none of those qualities. But I do have one quality. I can risk everything to keep my family safe."

The trailer then shows Samantha taking on villains left, right and centre, giving the impression that the film is packed with action sequences.

At one point, she is seen threatening a villain. When a woman asks, "Why did you speak to him like that?", Samantha replies, "Whether it's a hero or a housewife, when the dialogue lands right, it can scare anyone."

It becomes evident that she has a past she has concealed from her present family, and that past appears to involve plenty of punches and kicks.

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy drama created by Raj Nidimoru and directed by Nandini Reddy.

The film stars Diganth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles, with a supporting cast that includes Sree Mukhi, Gautami, Anand, Lakshmi, Srinivas Gavireddy, and Manjusha. It has been produced under Samantha's banner, Tralala Moving Pictures.

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