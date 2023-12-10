Sam Bahadur Box Office Collection Day 9: Vicky Kaushal's Film Is At 49 Crore And Counting

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: vickykaushal09)

Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur continues to showcase a steady performance at the box office. The film, featuring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, has also won the hearts of fans and critics alike. On day 8, Sam Bahadur, which is based on the life of India's First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, raked in ₹6.75 Crore, as reported by Sacnilk. Overall, Sam Bahadur has accumulated ₹49.05 crore at the domestic box office. The film has been facing tough competition from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, which has officially entered the ₹300-crore club.

Discussing the box office clash between Sam Bahadur and Animal, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh suggested that Sam Bahadur could have benefited from a solo release. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Sam Bahadur stands on its feet, despite a hurricane called Animal… Riding on glowing word of mouth, the day-wise growth - mainly at key metros - saw the biz witnessing a spike on day 2 and 3… " Taran Adarsh further emphasised, "A solo release would've benefited the film tremendously since #Animal has eroded its biz… The weekend numbers would've been higher than what it is today, had it averted this clash."

While writing a review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Sam Bahadur 3.5 stars and said, “The film fires on the fronts that matter. Driven by a high-spirited performance from Vicky Kaushal, it delivers a rounded, rousing portrait of Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, a gentleman and an officer whose grit and gallantry, joie de vivre, power of repartee and an unwavering sense of purpose are the stuff of legend. An intense character study more than an action-heavy war movie, Sam Bahadur hits most of its targets. It blends the story of an illustrious life - it isn't exactly a from-the-cradle-to-the-grave affair although it does begin with the protagonist as a newborn in a crib - with the exploits of a legendary army man who brought remarkable dexterity to bear upon his job as a soldier and a leader.”

In addition to Vicky Kaushal, Sam Bahadur features Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in important roles.