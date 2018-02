Salman Khan's Sister Arpita To Host Son Ahil's Second Birthday Party In Abu Dhabi: Reports

Highlights Arpita has already sent the invites to the guests Last year, Salman and family gathered together in Maldives Arpita's husband Aayush is launched in Bollywood by Salman

Maldives ......#ahilturns1 #funtimes @amillafushi A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

Family that holidays together, stays together A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:42am PDT

Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma will reportedly celebrate son Ahil's second birthday in Abu Dhabi this year. Ahil will turn 2 on March 30. mid-day reports that a grand party is being planned for Ahil and Arpita has already sent the invites to the guests. Ahil is Arpita's son with husband Aayush Sharma, who is being launched in Bollywood by Salman. Last year, the Khandaan gathered together in Maldives to for Ahil's first birthday . "Arpita Khan Sharma has been sending save the date invites for son Ahil's birthday party. He turns two on March 30. A mega bash is being planned in Abu Dhabi. The Khanand their close pals will be in attendance," a source told mid-day Apart from the Khans and the Sharmas Ahil's first birthday party was attended by Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Malaika Arora, who is Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife, also went to Maldives with sister Amrita Arora and her family.Here are some of the pictures from Ahil's birthday bash in Maldives.Count all the Khans in this one.Salman Khan shot most of the action sequences of his blockbuster filmin Abu Dhabi. The film starred Katrina Kaif opposite Salman.is one of the most-successful films of 2017. Aayush Sharma co-stars with Warina Hussain in Loveratri , their first film. Salman launched the first poster ofon Valentine's Day.Here it is.releases on September 21.Salman Khan is currently filmingin Bangkok. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.