Salman Khan's Sister Arpita To Host Son Ahil's Second Birthday Party In Abu Dhabi: Reports

Superstar Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma will reportedly celebrate son Ahil's second birthday in Abu Dhabi this year. Ahil will turn 2 on March 30. mid-day reports that a grand party is being planned for Ahil and Arpita has already sent the invites to the guests. Ahil is Arpita's son with husband Aayush Sharma, who is being launched in Bollywood by Salman. Last year, the Khandaan gathered together in Maldives to for Ahil's first birthday. "Arpita Khan Sharma has been sending save the date invites for son Ahil's birthday party. He turns two on March 30. A mega bash is being planned in Abu Dhabi. The Khandaan and their close pals will be in attendance," a source told mid-day.
Apart from the Khans and the Sharmas Ahil's first birthday party was attended by Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur. Malaika Arora, who is Arbaaz Khan's ex-wife, also went to Maldives with sister Amrita Arora and her family.
Salman Khan shot most of the action sequences of his blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi. The film starred Katrina Kaif opposite Salman. Tiger Zinda Hai is one of the most-successful films of 2017.
Aayush Sharma co-stars with Warina Hussain in Loveratri, their first film. Salman launched the first poster of Loveratri on Valentine's Day.
Salman Khan is currently filming Race 3 in Bangkok. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah.