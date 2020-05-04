Salman Khan's Farmhouse Lockdown Buddies Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez Add To His Grocery Donation

Salman, Iulia and Jacqueline in a still from Salman's video (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Salman Khan, who is staying in his farmhouse in Panvel since the beginning of the lockdown, recently donated groceries to the needy, sending out huge supplies from his farmhouse. Mr Khan's initiative was also joined by his colleague and friend Jacqueline Fernandez, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Waluscha De Souza and singer Kamal Khan among others. Iulia, Jacqueline, Walusha and a few others, including Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her family, moved to the farmhouse just ahead of the nationwide lockdown was imposed in March. Salman shared a video on Instagram, in which Iulia, Jacqueline, Waluscha and others can be seen loading carts and vehicles with packets of grocery items. Then, they can be seen waving as the vehicles exit the farmhouse premises for their destination. "Thanks for the contribution... thank you all," Salman Khan captioned his video, tagging his quarantine buddies.

"God bless," wrote Iulia, also sharing the video on her feed. "Food distribution to the less fortunate from within the property," wrote Waluscha while Kamal Khan added this disclaimer: "All the people in this video have been in group isolation since the lockdown started and this video was shot on private property hence masks, gloves and social distancing were not required."

Take a look at Salman Khan's video here:

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has been sharing glimpses of Salman Khan's work-out routine when in quarantine:

Salman also accidentally featured in a video, which was eventually made to go crazy viral by fan-clubs. In the video, Salman can be seen entering the frame when Iulia Vantur was live streaming a show and then quickly exiting the frame.

Starting last month, Salman Khan has also been supporting 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry.