Another Day, Another Workout Pic Of Salman Khan. Courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez

Lockdown or no lockdown, Salman Khan loves to workout and we have proof to back that up. On Friday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a picture of her Kick co-star from his workout session on her Instagram profile. The actress accompanied her post with the hashtags #lockdown and #pyaarkarona and wrote: "Gifted or just very hard working? I feel he's grateful for everyday and respects the position the Almighty has given him. To all the Salman Khan fans, there's a lot more to come, stay tuned, stay safe." Salman and Jacqueline have co-starred in Kick, Race 3 and will reportedly share screen space in Kick 2. She was also a part of Salman's Dabangg Reloaded Tour.

On Friday, Salman gave a shout out to Jacqueline on the release of her new Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer, co-starring Manoj Bajpayee. The film has been directed by Shirish Kunder and it released on the streaming platform on Friday. "Congrats Jacky on your new show on Netflix," wrote Salman Khan.

Earlier this week, Salman Khan shared a picture from his workout session at home, where we also spotted Jacqueline Fernandez. The actor captioned the post: "Jacky got caught taking a pic chori chori, chupke chupke... She took one more after that which she will post on her own."

On the work front, Salman Khan was seen as the host of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 13. He will next be seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Dabanng 3 remains his last release.