Why Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Leaves Home Every Day During Lockdown

A file photo of Salman Khan and father Salim Khan

Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that he has to step out of the house every day, even during the coronavirus lockdown, due to health reasons. Salim Khan, 84, told Pinkvilla that on doctor's advice, he is simply carrying on with his walking routine, which he has been following for four decades now. "I have been advised by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more." Salim Khan added that he acquired the mandatory government issued permit so that he can to step out of the building during the lockdown and that he is taking "all safety measures": "Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible. It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside."

In his interview, Salim Khan added that celebrities are always under the spotlight for anything they do whereas others get spared from the criticism simply for being non-celebs: "I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too."

While Salim Khan is in Mumbai, Salman is currently in his Panvel farmhouse with sister Arpita Khan Sharma, her husband Aayush Sharma, their two kids and nephew Nirvaan Khan (Sohail Khan's son). The 54-year-old actor, who has constantly been sharing dos and don'ts for his fans and followers during the coronavirus outbreak, also said in a video: "Maine apne father ko teen hafte se nahi dekha kyunki hum log yahan par hain aur wo akele ghar par hain (I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home)." In his video, Salman added: "You remember the dialogue Jo darr gaya samjho woh mar gaya? Wo yahan par apply nahi karta. Hum log dar gaye hain aura badi bahaduri se keh rahe hain hum log dar gaye hain (It does not apply here in this situation. We are scared and bravely admit that)."

India is in lockdown mode till May 3. Over 19,984 positive cases of coronavirus have been detected in India.