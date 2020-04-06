Salman Khan, Currently Staying In Panvel Farmhouse, Misses Father Salim Khan During Lockdown

Salman Khan with Nirvaan. (Image courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Living in quarantine away from your parents during the Coronavirus lockdown is quite hard and who knows it better than Salman Khan. The reason we are saying this is because the actor recently shared a clip on social media, in which he and his nephew Nirvaan shared their lockdown experiences. Salman, who is currently staying in his Panvel farmhouse with mother Salma Khan, sister Arpita, brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and his brother Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan, revealed in the video that it has been nearly three weeks since he last met his father Salim Khan. In the clip, Salman says, "Hum log yahan par aaye the kuch dino ke liye, ab hum yahin par hain (We came here for a few days and now we're stuck)." He then asks Nirvaan how long it has been since he saw his father, to which Nirvaan replies: "Teen hafte to ho gaye hain (It must have been three weeks)."

Salman then adds: "Maine apne father ko teen hafte se nahi dekha kyunki hum log yahan par hain aur wo akele ghar par hain (I have not seen my father since three weeks. We are here and he is alone at home)."

In the clip, the actor also urged everyone to stay indoors by quoting the famous dialogue Jo darr gya samjho woh mar gya from the 1975 blockbuster Sholey. He says, "You remember the dialogue Jo darr gaya samjho woh mar gaya? Wo yahan par apply nahi karta. Hum log dar gaye hain aura badi bahaduri se keh rahe hain hum log dar gaye hain (It does not apply here in this situation. We are scared and bravely admit that)." He then asked his fans to not prove bravery by stepping outside in this situation and asked them to stay indoors.

Salman moved to the farmhouse to stay there for some days amid the coronavirus outbreak but had to extend his stay because of the nationwide lockdown. Some days ago, he celebrated the 4th birthday of Ahil (his sister Arpita's son) at the farmhouse. Pictures from the celebrations were posted on social media by Salman's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

Salman Khan's Being Human Foundation has been helping 25,000 daily wage workers of the film industry financially during the lockdown.