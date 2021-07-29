Salman Khan's Birthday Wish For Sanjay Dutt Is A Major Throwback

Salman Khan with Sanjay Dutt. (courtesy beingsalmankhan)

Highlights Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 62nd birthday today

Salman posted a still from a song on Instagram

Maanayata Dutt dropped a heart emoji on Salman's post

On Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday, his fans, friends and family members wished the actor on social media, sending some of the sweetest greetings for him. Speaking of birthday greetings, Salman Khan too wished the actor on social media and he did it in style. Salman Khan shared a still from the song Suno Gaur Se Duniya Walo from the unreleased film Dus and he wrote in his caption: "Happy birthday Baba Sanjay Dutt." Maanayata Dutt, wife of Sanjay Dutt, dropped a heart emoji in the comments. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt are co-stars of films like Saajan and Chal Mere Bhai. Salman Khan also featured in the song Po Po from Sanjay Dutt's 2012 film Son Of Sardaar.

Check out the post shared by Salman Khan here:

On his birthday, Sanjay Dutt shared his new look from his forthcoming film KGF: Chapter 2. Take a look:

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Torbaaz. He also starred in Mahesh Bhatt'sSadak 2, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Pooja Bhatt. The film released on Disney+Hotstar in August last year. Earlier in 2020, he featured in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama Panipat, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor's line-up of films includes KGF: Chapter 2, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

Sanjay Dutt married Maanayata in the year 2008 and the couple are parents to 10-year-old twins Shahraan and Iqra. The actor was earlier married to Richa Sharma, who died of brain tumour in 1996, with whom he has daughter Trishala. She stays with her grandparents in the Unites States Of America.