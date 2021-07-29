To Sanjay Dutt And His 'Fighting Spirit' - Read Wife Maanayata's Birthday Post

Sanjay Dutt with Maanayata. (Image courtesy: maanayata)

On Sanjay Dutt's birthday, his wife Maanayata wished him "a year of happy days, love, peace and health" in an adorable post on social media. For those who don't know, Sanjay Dutt was undergoing treatment for cancer at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital last year. He even shared a post about "coming out victorious of the battle" on his kids Shahraan and Iqra's 10th birthday last year (more on that later). In her birthday note for the actor, Maanayata posted a loved-up picture of themselves and wrote about the "courage" and the "fighting spirit" that the actor has in his life. "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health and success," wrote Maanayata and added: "May God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you. #happybirthday #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautyfullife #thankyougod."

Sanjay Dutt, in August last year, announced that he is taking a break from work citing health issues. After his treatment, he flew to Dubai to be with his wife Maanayata and their kids. On September 8, Maanayata posted a picture of Sanjay Dutt and wrote about "never quitting." Her caption read: "Rukk jaana nahin tu kahin haarke...kaanto pe chalke milenge saaye Bahar ke! We have to fight through some bad days to earn the best days of our lives!! Never quit!!"

On his kids' birthday in October last year, Sanjay Dutt shared an update about his recovery in an Instagram post. He wrote: "The last few weeks were very difficult time for my family. But like they say, God gives the hardest battles to his bravest soldiers. And today, on the occasion of my kids' birthday, I am happy to come out victorious of the battle and be able to give them the best gift I can - the health and well-being of our family. This wouldn't have been possible without the unwavering faith and support from all of you. I am eternally grateful to the family, friends and all the fans who have stood by me and been my source of strength through this trying time. Thank you for the love, kindness and the countless blessings that you have sent my way. I am especially grateful to Dr Sewanti and her team of doctors, nurses and the medical staff at Kokilaben Hospital who have taken such good care of me in the last few weeks. Humble and grateful."

In terms of work, Sanjay Dutt will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. His other upcoming films are KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz and Shamshera.