Sanjay Dutt's Birthday Wish From Daughter Trishala - A Sky Banner In California

Trust Trishala Dutt to make dad Sanjay Dutt's birthday special. Trishala shared glimpses of her special arrangements for Sanjay Dutt's birthday on her Instagram stories, which suggest that this year, the actor is celebrating his 62nd birthday with his family in California. "Happy birthday, Papa Dukes. Welcome to the USA. I can't wait to see you," Trishala wrote in an Instagram story, which also shared a glimpse of an airplane banner with the happy birthday message floating in the California sky. "Welcome to the USA, I can't wait to see you," wrote Trishala, when he was yet to meet his father. She followed it with another Instagram story, in which Sanjay Dutt can be seen chilling in California. With more snippets from Sanjay Dutt's birthday celebrations, Trishala wished her dad on his birthday.

Here's how Trishala made Sanjay Dutt's 62nd birthday a memorable one.

Trishala is a psychotherapist based out of New York. She is Sanjay Dutt's daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. Sanjay Dutt is married to Maanayata Dutt and the couple are parents to kids Shahraan and Iqra.

Maanayata marked Sanjay Dutt's birthday with this heart-warming note on Instagram: "Wishing you a day of happy moments and a year of happy days...wishing you love, peace, health and success. May God always play in your team and continue to bless you with the courage and the fighting spirit that you have in your life... love you."

Last year, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with cancer when he took a break from work because of medical treatment. Sanjay Dutt's line-up of films includes KGF Chapter 2, Torbaaz, Bhuj: The Pride Of India and Shamshera.