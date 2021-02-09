Salman Khan Wishes Childhood Friend By Posting A Video From 33 Years Ago (See Inside)

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy salmankhan)

Salman Khan's latest Instagram entry is a bit special. On Monday night, the actor shared a video, which was taken 33 years ago. The occasion? Well, Salman Khan decided to wish his childhood friend Sadiq on his 33rd marriage anniversary. In the throwback video, the actor, dressed in a formal outfit, can be seen hugging his friend. Salman, who played the video on his television, was seen pointing towards his younger self. Salman wished the couple on their anniversary by writing an extensive caption that read: "Childhood friend Sadiq. Childhood matlab ke when I was a child, got married 33 years ago. Respect for Rehaana who survived it and made this marriage work. All the best and happy marriage anniversary. He jokingly added, "Last advice - Rehaana there is still time run away. Haha!"

In terms of work, Salman Khan is currently seen as the host of the popular TV reality show Bigg Boss 14. He will next be seen in the action film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, co-starring his Bharat co-stars Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff. The film will also feature Salman's Kick co-star Randeep Hooda. Salman Khan was last seen in the 2019 film Dabangg 3.The actor has also signed Kick 2 with Jacqueline Fernandez. The makers announced the project officially last year.

Other than that, the actor will also star in Antim: The Final Truth, alongside his brother-in-law and actor Aayush Sharma (married to Arpita Khan Sharma), the teaser of which was released recently. The actor also produced the film Kaagaz, starring Pankaj Tripathi, which has been directed by Satish Kaushik.