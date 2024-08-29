Salman Khan Struck Throwback Gold In His Photo Archive. See Pic With Nephew Ayaan Agnihotri

Salman Khan shared a special post for his nephew Ayaan Agnihotri on Thursday. In the post, Salman shared a throwback picture, along with a relatively recent one. Ayaan is the son of Atul Agnihotri and Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. Salman captioned the post, "Seems like yesterday..." He added that the track You Are Mine will be at out at 5 PM on Thursday. "Stay tuned," he added. In the comments section, Salman's Bharat co-star and comedian Sunil Grover dropped multiple heart emojis. Check out the post shared by Salman Khan here:

In terms of work, Salman Khan was last seen in AP Dhillon's Old Money, also starring Sanjay Dutt. He also produced the docu-series Angry Young Men, which showcases the journey of the legendary screenwriters of 1970s Hindi cinema - Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar. He produced it along with Salma Khan, Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti.

Speaking of films, the superstar announced his next project on Eid this year and it is titled Sikandar. He will co-star with Rashmika Mandanna in the film which will be directed by AR Murugadoss. The actor had two releases last year - He first starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. His second release of the year was Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan last year. Salman Khan also returned as the host for the 17th season of the TV realty show Bigg Boss.